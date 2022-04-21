how to transfer and receive money in the Caixa app

THE PIX is another way that people in Brazil can pay their bills and transactions through the Central Bank. Transactions are made immediately, and the money is transferred to the destination account practically instantly.

PIX services are available whenever you need them. Making a PIX is free, as well as being much faster and easier than making a TED or DOC with your debit card. The fact that this transaction is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day is another big benefit.

Surely you’ve remembered that you needed to pay someone or make a transfer after 5 pm and needed to schedule the TED. As PIX can be performed at any time of the day, this no longer happens and you can make payments whenever you want. Keep reading to find out how to make PIX in the Box.

What is PIX key

PIX key can be any data that identifies your bank account. This is very useful, as it is not necessary to remember all your bank details, you just need to pass your PIX key, which can be a CPF number, telephone number, email address or a random key.

Each of these keys can only be linked to one of your bank accounts, but if you want you can register all PIX keys in a single account. No problem! To make your PIX key at Caixa, you need to access your application and carry out the step by step that will appear on your screen.

An important thing is that if you use your CPF as your PIX key at some other bank, you cannot use this same data to register the PIX key at Caixa. In this case, it is necessary to choose a data that has not yet been registered in another bank, such as your e-mail or your cell phone.

how to register

We can register the PIX through the Caixa App, Caixa Tem or through the internet. You can find easy instructions on how to do it via any of these routes. There are many free and exclusive benefits that come with registering with PIX.

How does PIX work?

If you are the recipient, register your PIX key at the Cashier to provide it to the money transfer sender. You can also generate a QR code and provide it to the sender electronically.

Companies can generate QR Codes and post them at their counters. When customers scan them, they speed up the payment process, as the customer simply points their cell phone at the QR Code with the bank’s application open and makes the payment.

If you are going to pay or transfer, access the PIX icon in internet banking, Caixa or Caixa Tem app in the “Pay/Transfer” option and enter the PIX key of who will receive the amount. Another option is to capture the QR Code generated by the recipient with the cell phone camera.

What is a QR Code?

It is a different type of barcode, which is shaped like a square and stores payment transaction information, such as the destination account.

If you want to transfer money from your account, simply access the transaction data in Caixa internet banking or in the Caixa Mobile app and inform who should receive the money. Then select the amount and press “Pay”. Alternatively, you can scan your phone using its QR code.