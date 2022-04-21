Sports

“Huge admiration”; João Gomes leaves the club and surrenders to the talent of Palmeiras midfielder

After the match between the clubs, the Flamengo midfielder used his social media and stirred up the Verdão crowd

Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF - João Gomes is one of Flamengo's highlights.
THE palm trees entered the field against Flamengo in an early round of the Brazilian Championship, playing an extremely competitive game, but which ended up being 0-0. With a hint of “revenge”, due to the Libertadores final, many chances were created, but both guaranteed 1 point, playing at Maracanã.

One of the players who has been most praised this season by the Rio de Janeiro team, is the steering wheel João Gomes, which continues to rise and collects impeccable matches, being praised even by rival fans and journalists. The young man, who was on the field last Wednesday (20), demonstrated that he has admiration for his opponent.

Using his Instagram, he made a publication that surprised many fans, flamenguistas and palmeirenses: “My brother, what a privilege to compete with you! Huge admiration for your football. Let’s go up my ace. Maximum respect”wrote, about Danilo, who is treated as one of the main names in the current cast of Verdão.

The shirt 28, however, was not silent, reposting the message and also praising the “rival”: “The privilege is all my brother, that we keep playing a lot. God has the best for us, we are always together a player”, published. Both are constantly asked by fans to receive a chance with Tite in the Brazilian national team.

Source link

