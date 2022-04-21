Human side: Mancini talks about close contact with Matheusinho in America

photo: Moor Panda/America Matheusinho, from Amrica, seeks to reaffirm himself as a starter and counts on Mancini’s friendship to find good football again

The human side of the game of football has been increasingly debated on social media and round tables. The perception of the athlete as a human being, above the notion of the “player”, has been fostered by those who work in the field. This Tuesday (19), after America’s 3-0 victory over CSA at the Rei Pel Stadium, in Macei, coach Vagner Mancini spoke about the closest contact he has had with attacking midfielder Matheusinho.

Matheusinho scored Coelho’s second goal in the triumph over Azulo in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. This was the athlete’s first goal in this return to America. Before entering the field, in the 24th minute of the second half, the attacking midfielder heard from Vagner Mancini that he would swing the net in the match.

In an interview given after the game, Mancini addressed the importance of close contact with the athletes – especially those who are going through difficult times. Before returning to America, Matheusinho lived with the harsh reality of a depression in Israeli football and went through challenging days abroad.

“Interestingly, in the substitution, I told him that he would come in and score a goal. Let him calm down, because he would have an opportunity to score. I think the important thing is that you not only give instructions, but have contact with the player. Sit down, chat, try to understand what he is experiencing at that moment. What he experienced in Israel. This will all happen over time, but it is important for you to get closer to the player and try to understand the reasons why”, said Mancini.

Coelho’s coach also spoke about the importance of dialogue as a facilitator of the athlete’s adaptation process to a team’s game model. He hopes to find a positive condition, acting inside or out, so that Matheusinho plays his best football with the black and green shirt.

“I’m also a former athlete. I have another former athlete on my committee, which is Rgis, and we try, as much as possible, to get as much information as possible. Matheusinho had a very important phase in America back there, he went abroad and came back now. Let’s try to find a condition for him, either outside or inside, that is comfortable for him to develop what he knows. This is also for the other players”, explained Mancini. .

In a new spell at Amrica, Matheusinho tries to reassert himself as a starter. Whether to be used inside or outside, as an attacking midfielder or winger, are scenes from the next chapters. It is a fact that the young player from Coelho has in the new coach more than a mentor on the field, but also a friend.