During the night of this Wednesday (20), Santos returned to the field to face Coritiba, away from home, in a match valid for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. However, to the fury of alvinegro fans, Peixe left Couto Pereira as defeated, and will take a negative score from 1 to 0 to Vila Belmiro for the return. In addition to the crowd, defender Maicon was also upset with the performance.

Asked about a lower-than-expected first stage for the team from the coast of São Paulo, the experienced defender didn’t mince words: “It didn’t go down, it was horrible. The truth has to be told. If it wasn’t for João Paulo today, we could have left here with a score well below expectations. John Paul saved everything.”

In the interview after the game, for Prime Video, the defender also spoke about an apathetic posture. “We cannot play like this, apathetic and unwilling. In the second half we balanced it out a bit,” he said. In addition, Maicon pointed out that, despite Santos’ bad game in general, the refereeing was a major factor and that “has hurt a lot” for Peixe, not only in this game, but in previous ones.

“And we have to emphasize the error of the referee, once again they harm us. It was a very clear penalty. It’s not an excuse, but it’s always against Santos. In the last game there was no penalty (by Vinicius Zanocelo). It doesn’t erase the horrible first part, but we have to emphasize the refereeing that has hurt us a lot”, concluded the defender. Santos will host Coritiba for the return on May 12, and need a two-goal difference to advance.