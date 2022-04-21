Ifix rises for the second session in a row; FII BLMR11 is up 4%

The IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – closed the session this Wednesday (20th) with an increase of 0.10%, at 2,808 points. In yesterday’s session, the index closed up 0.12%. The Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF (BLMR11) fund topped the list of the highest gains of the day, up 4.16%. Check out the other highlights of the auction throughout the FIIs Center.

A survey by Smartbrain, a financial information platform, points out that 108 real estate funds – of the 191 monitored – have a negative performance in 2022. The number represents a percentage of almost 57%.

The study is based on the variation of the shares of the FIIs and the dividends distributed by the funds over the period.

According to the work, the highlights of the list are the Centro Têxtil Internacional (CTXT11), with profitability of 29.69%; RB Capital Renda II (RBRD11) and The One (ONEF11) appear next with returns of 16.16% and 14.72%, respectively. Check out the list of the 15 FIIs with the best performance in the year:

ticker Bottom Performance – 2022 (%) CTXT11 INTERNATIONAL TEXTILE CENTER 29.7 RBRD11 RB CAPITAL INCOME II 16.2 ONEF11 THE ONE 14.7 MFAI11 MERITO Equity Fund 14.1 RRCI11 RB CAPITAL RECEIVABLES 13 AIEC11 AUTONOMY CORPORATE BUILDINGS 13 JRDM11 SHOPPING JARDIM SUL 11.1 FVPQ11 VIA PARQUE SHOPPING 10.1 VGHF11 VALORA HEDGE FUND 9.9 RBHG11 RIO BRAVO HIGH GRADE CREDIT 9.05 FCFL11 FII CAMPUS FARIA LIMA 9.01 AFOF11 ALIANZA FOF 8.87 HGPO11 CSHG PRIME OFFICES 8.74 MALL11 MALLS BRAZIL PLURAL 7.63 BTCR11 BTG PACTUAL CREDITO IMOBILIARIO 7.58

Source: Smartbrain

Owner of a development that bears the same name as the fund, Centro Têxtil Internacional currently faces a vacancy rate of 97% in the property, located in São Paulo (SP). The fund has not distributed dividends since July last year.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020, 42 real estate funds showed positive performance, points out Smartbrain, which in this case monitored 129 FIIs.

In this scenario, the highlights are the Hectare CE (HCTR11), with profitability of 37.17%; CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11), 36.18%; and EUROPAR (EURO11), which increased by 33.98%.

Biggest highs of this Wednesday (20)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF Titles and Val. furniture 4.16 BLMG11 Bluemacaw Logistics Logistics 3.1 HCTR11 Hectare Others 2.74 KFOF11 Kinea FoF Titles and Val. furniture 1.55 HSAF11 HSI Financial Assets Titles and Val. furniture 1.47

Biggest casualties of this Wednesday (20):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) TEPP11 Tellus Properties Corporate Slabs -1.85 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs -0.9 ALZR11 Alianza Trust Income Logistics -0.9 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others -0.85 VRTA11 Veritá Factor Titles and Val. furniture -0.72

Source: B3

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

New offer from Hedge Top FoF, delay in the works on the GGR Covepi shed and more matters

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Hedge Top FoF (HFOF11) approves offer of almost BRL 86 million

The Hedge Top FoF fund approved, this Tuesday (19), the 12th issuance of quotas in the portfolio, which intends to raise around R$ 86 million.

The unit price of the new shares was set at R$84.85 and the distribution fee will be R$0.21, totaling a subscription price of R$85.06.

At the close of the market on Tuesday (19), the shares of the Hedge Top FoF were traded at R$ 75.60, with a slight drop of 0.18%.

Shareholders with a position at the end of April 25 will have preemptive rights in the offer, which can be exercised between April 27 and May 6, 2022.

Hedge Top FoF has a net worth of almost BRL 2 billion, predominantly invested in shares of other real estate funds. The largest holdings in the portfolio are Hedge AAA (HAAA11), 13%; Hedge Logistics (HLOG11), 12%; and Hedge Receivables (HREC11), 9%.

Completion of work on the GGR Covepi shed (GGRC11) is scheduled for the end of April

The GGR Covepi Renda fund informed the market, this Tuesday (19), of a new delay in the progress of the works on the industrial shed in Valinhos (SP).

The property is being built on land acquired by the fund in August 2021 and will be leased by Eagleburgmann do Brasil, a company that operates in the area of ​​technology for fences.

Initially, the completion of the work was scheduled for the end of January, but, due to the delay, it had been postponed to the beginning of April 2022. Now, GGR Covepi promises the end of the work for the next 30th.

According to a new material fact, the work schedule is at 98%, with only the final records of documents in the respective public bodies pending.

GGR Covepi paid R$ 17.5 million for the space, in five installments. Under the agreement, the fund would receive a lease premium from the seller until completion of the work.

The land acquired in Valinhos has a total area of ​​12,000 square meters and will house, in addition to the industrial shed, an attached support space tailored to Eagleburgmann do Brasil.

SDI Rio Bravo (SDIL11) completes the purchase of a logistics center in Contagem (MG)

In a material fact released this Tuesday (19), SDI Rio Bravo announced the payment of the third and final installment of the purchase of the Contagem Logistic Center (CLC), in Minas Gerais.

With the payment, in the amount of R$ 160 million, the fund signed the public deed on assets and concluded the acquisition of the property, covering 121 thousand square meters. The shed represents 40% of the fund’s revenue.

The funds for the third and final installment of the deal were obtained with the issuance of a certificate of real estate receivable (CRI), which was backed by the rents received by the Correios fund, the current tenant of CLC.

With the completion of the transaction, SDI Rio Bravo expects the distribution of dividends to remain at the current level until the first quarter of 2023. Last week, the fund deposited BRL 0.76 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 0 .82%.

today’s dividends

Check out which are the 12 real estate funds that distribute income this Wednesday (20):

ticker Bottom Performance PQDP11 FII Parque Dom Pedro Shopping Center BRL 14.29 SHDP11 Shopping Parque Dom Pedro BRL 6.46 VIDS13 Vic Development Vintage 20/21 BRL 5.74 VIDS20 Vic Development Vintage 20/21 BRL 5.74 VIDS19 Vic Development Vintage 20/21 BRL 5.74 VIDS18 Vic Development Vintage 20/21 BRL 5.74 VIDS17 Vic Development Vintage 20/21 BRL 5.74 VIDS16 Vic Development Vintage 20/21 BRL 5.74 VIDS15 Vic Development Vintage 20/21 BRL 5.74 VIDS14 Vic Development Vintage 20/21 BRL 5.74 VIDS21 Vic Development Vintage 20/21 BRL 5.74 VGIP11 Value CRI Index BRL 1.40 VGIR11 Value RE IIi BRL 1.20 CPTS11 Flagship Securities II BRL 1.10 BRLA11 BRL Prop II BRL 1.05 MCCI11 Mauá Capital RE BRL 1.00 MGHT11 Mahogany Hotels BRL 0.80 TRNT11 north tower BRL 0.38 VGIA11 Valora CRA Fiagro BRL 0.15 MCHF11 Mauá Capital BRL 0.11

Source: InfoMoney

Note: Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for the funds.

Real Estate Turnover:

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Related