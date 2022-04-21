In a week of collections, Zé increases intensity in training and seeks new attack posture | vasco

The main focus was on the offensive system, not very creative in the first two rounds. In training this Wednesday, for example, Zé Ricardo worked a lot on the issue of offensive creation, in addition to charging greater pressure on the opponent’s ball output. It had already been like that on Tuesday, when the press had access to part of the activity.

The internal evaluation is that Vasco has left something to be desired in these two aspects and this has hampered the team’s performance. During the week’s activities, the focus was on working the pressure on the opponent’s ball out. For the coaching staff, the last rivals were free to build the plays from the defense field and want to change that already in the game against Chapecoense, this Friday, at Arena Condá.

Zé Ricardo increased the tone of the charges in Vasco's training

Another point much worked on this week was the plays on the sides of the field. Zé Ricardo demanded that the forwards from the side get closer to Raniel and Nenê, who play more centrally. The coaching staff trained triangulations by the sides of the field to give more options to the attackers and wants more players to reach the opposing area to complete the plays. To check if the team will have a change of posture and will become more aggressive in the match against Chapecoense.

Vasco concluded the preparation for the game this Thursday, in training in the morning at CT Moacyr Barbosa. The delegation leaves today for Chapecó. On Tuesday, in an activity open to the press, Zé Ricardo repeated the team that started the game against CRB, last week. Changes, however, are not ruled out. Juninho and Erick are names that can win opportunities.

The newly hired Zé Vitor and Danilo Boza should be the news in the relationship for the game. Neither of the two, however, is rated to start playing in Chapecó. The biggest expectation is in relation to Carlos Palácios. The most likely, however, is that the Chilean midfielder’s debut will only happen next Wednesday, against Ponte Preta, in São Januário.