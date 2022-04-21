In social network, Vila Nova claims to have been ‘robbed’ against Fluminense | Sport



Vila Nova complains about the refereeing in relation to the penalty scored in favor of FluminensePhoto: Mailson Santana/Fluminense FC

Rio – Vila Nova was defeated, in turn, by Fluminense, with the score of 3 to 2, last Tuesday, in a valid match for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, in Maracanã. In its official Twitter profile, the Goiás club claimed to have been ‘assaulted’ by the referee and questioned the presence of VAR during the penalty shootout in favor of the Rio de Janeiro team.

Vila Nova opened a two-goal lead, but ended up giving the turn to Fluminense at Maracanã. Ganso, Germán Cano and Fred scored the goals for the Rio de Janeiro club and opened up an advantage in the dispute for a place in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The return match between Vila Nova and Fluminense will take place on the 11th, at Serra Dourada. At this stage, there is no qualifying goal as a tiebreaker.