In startups, the wave of layoffs that precede the low tide | startups

Cash is king. In the midst of the global inflationary discomfort, the monetary tightening – still in its initial phase in the United States and already advanced in Brazil – is already reverberating in the startup ecosystem, turning on the yellow light in businesses that until recently were used to amending one round after another. In the country, the list of layoffs began to grow. The unicorns’ pasture is a little drier.

In the wake of warnings from Softbank and Tiger, which signaled a foot on the brake in the growth segment, startups raced to cut costs and buy time — at least until appetite returns to a less risky level for those who rely on that funding. In the last few weeks, unicorns like Quinto Andar, Facily and Loft have made significant layoffs. Creditas also adjusted part of the framework, found Pipeline. In February, LivUp had slashed 15% of its payroll in a restructuring, the Startups website reported at the time.

Facily, a collective purchasing startup that reached a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion in December, is a paradigmatic case of the ongoing shake-up, with a cut of more than 200 people – or more than 20% of the workforce – very few. months after raising $135 million.

1 out of 1 Startups race to cut costs and buy time until risk appetite returns — Photo: Pixabay Startups race to cut costs and buy time until risk appetite returns — Photo: Pixabay

Founded in 2018 by Diego Dzodan, Luciano Freitas and Vitor Zaninotto, Facily was more like a fundraising machine, racking up four rounds in 2021 alone, according to CrunchBase. Since the creation of the business, the startup has raised more than US$ 500 million in equity, despite being a record holder for consumer complaints at Procon.

“They burn cash exponentially, but they were raising money really fast. It’s going to be hard to keep going, or they’ll have a big down round,” said a venture capital manager who interacts with the company’s investors. The way it had been operating, Facily would not have cash for a year, calculates this source. The situation should become evident in the second half.

“Winter is coming”, says Amure Pinho, former president of Abstartups and founder of Investidores.vc, a platform that brings together angel investors. “Unicorns that have cashed big checks, with questionable valuations, know that the next fundraising will not be as fluid and easy. The layoffs are adjustments in preparation for 2023. But for now, no one is breaking,” he ponders.

At the end of the day, no one wants to be caught in that situation described in one of Warren Buffett’s witty lines: “You don’t find out who’s swimming naked until the tide goes out.” In Brazil, the big startups still seem to have breath. “Who, at the end of the year, must still have 12 to 18 months of working capital, but as they do not know how long this phase lasts, they need to reduce the cost as much as possible to pass the wave”, says a manager.

At Facily, the technology area, which had 90 employees, was the most affected, with only 17, the report found. Outsourced services have also been reduced, according to sources. Internally, executives told employees that the motivation for the layoffs is lower liquidity in the market, which affects the availability of future funding.

Sought, Facily said that it “seeks constant evolution and efficiency to improve the experience of everyone who is part of and interacts with the company” and that “changes, including in teams, are necessary for this.” The startup did not want to disclose the number of laid-offs and the areas affected.

Creditas, which was valued at $4.8 billion in a $260 million pre-IPO round in January, also made cuts. According to sources with knowledge of the matter, there were layoffs at Creditas Auto, on the grounds of lower-than-expected performance, throughout February and March. Sought, the company says it has made only a small reduction (from 40 to 29 people) in the facilities team. “We adopted the hybrid work model and are currently using only 15% of the capacity of our physical spaces,” he said of the move in February. In March, Creditas states that it maintained the total number of employees.

Mind the gap: what stock market valuations indicate about private rounds

In real estate, unicorns have also laid off. At Quinto Andar, a list of graduates looking for relocation, of voluntary enrollment, already has more than 70 people. Sources interviewed by Pipeline estimate the dismissal of just over 200 professionals in the last week. The number presented by the company is 4% impact, that is, 160 layoffs among 4,000 employees.

The reason for the cut, according to some area heads reported to their teams, would be an orientation of the investing funds. General Atlantic and Softbank are among the main partners. In February, some commercial sector employees received news that their segment would be discontinued and employees would be reassigned. But last Tuesday, commercial director Felipe Ricoy dismissed a large part of his team, justifying that the list that would have been drawn up by CEO Gabriel Braga was not guided by the performance of professionals, but by a need to reduce the pace of spending. .

According to reports, Quinto Andar would also be replacing the sales contracts team with professionals in the PJ regime — a model that had already been tested for a few months. To Pipeline, a source close to the company maintains that the layoffs have nothing to do with funding or the economic crisis, but with the company’s strategy to prioritize areas of higher growth, prioritizing the rental segment, to the detriment of the purchase and sale area.

Already in the competitor Loft, the incorporation of CrediHome is what would have led to the dismissal of 159 employees this week, most also in the commercial and operations area. Another 52 professionals were reassigned to the group. In a statement, the company says that it will continue with hiring and that, after the restructuring, the staff of the two brands together is 6% higher. “The company will support former employees in their relocation to the market, through the provision of three months of Linkedin’s Premium service, as well as an extension of the health plan for another two months, including dependents”, the note also says.

An investor in the cap table of three of these companies, Softbank has been slowing investments in growth startups, announcing more transactions in early series. Last month, Softbank founder Masayoshi Son directed his top executives to slow down investing, according to the Financial Times. At the meeting, the CEO reportedly cited the global drop in tech stocks and regulatory pressure in China as factors of concern for the portfolio – as large managers have mixed portfolios of open and closed startups, one scenario affects the other.

Here comes the M&As of technology repricing

“Of course, there are big managers like Sequoia and BlackRock also going through this problem, but Softbank was perhaps the player that made the biggest bet on this hypergrowth model, of unicorns that grow 300% a year, burning a lot of cash”, comments Pinho. . “But now, more than ever, we are seeing that the world is unpredictable.”

Last week, Rodrigo Catunda, co-head of General Atlantic in Brazil, had already addressed the reduction of investor appetite for Brazilian startups. The executive also predicted a containment movement on the part of unicorns, which will have to adapt to a scenario of lower liquidity. “There’s been a lot of hype over the last two years, with valuations very stretched, and now they’re adjusting. It’s not happening yet, but the down rounds will happen,” Catunda told Pipeline. According to him, one of the first steps taken by GA with the change in winds was to check if the portfolio companies were capitalized.

The movement is not just in Brazil. In the United States, there is a hangover from the high volume of investment in Silicon Valley. In 2021, investors poured a total of $329.5 billion into startups of all stages, according to data from Crunchbase (a 92% increase from 2020, which had also been a record year). A survey by The Information website estimates that more than 2,000 professionals have lost their jobs at startups in recent months.