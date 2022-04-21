Including shutting down a plane’s engine, Air France lists its actions to reduce emissions

Air France’s Airbus A350-900 – Image: Leaderofthewave / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons





As part of its contribution to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit global warming to below +2°C, the airline industry needs to go one step further in its environmental transition. For this reason, Air France is launching the “Air France ACT” program, which defines the company’s new strategy to reduce CO2 emissions.

The strategy is based on three priorities:

– As a priority, reduce direct emissions generated by Air France operations;

– Reduce indirect emissions;

– Additionally, support projects that absorb CO2 from the atmosphere.

The “Air France ACT” embodies the transparent, realistic and science-based approach adopted by the company to ensure its environmental transition through concrete and measurable actions.

Decarbonizing aviation will be difficult and will take time. This process requires great cooperation between different stakeholders: aircraft manufacturers, engine manufacturers, fuel suppliers, airports, traffic control, public authorities, research institutes and academia.

30% less CO2 emissions

The new decarbonization trajectory targets a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions per passenger/km by 2030 compared to 2019. This objective excludes offsetting actions, in order to consider only what exclusively reduces direct and indirect emissions.

The target corresponds to a 12% reduction in the company’s total emissions between 2019 and 2030, in line with the expected changes in activity, after a 6% decrease achieved between 2005 and 2019.





Zero net emissions by 2050

By 2050, Air France aims to achieve net zero emissions, that is, a drastic reduction in its CO2 emissions combined with contributions to projects that will remove an amount of CO2 equivalent to residual emissions from the atmosphere each year.

The company is working to define a precise and verifiable decarbonization trajectory for 2050, based on a number of assumptions – notably considering an evolution in traffic – which may vary. Therefore, this is an evolving process, guided by the ambition to be in line with the best scientific practices, as in the case of the trajectory to 2030.

Five main initiatives

To achieve these goals, Air France is activating all the decarbonization mechanisms at its disposal:

– Fleet renewal: more fuel efficient new generation aircraft – Airbus A220, Airbus A350 -, emitting up to 25% less CO2, and an average noise footprint 33% smaller. By 2030, these aircraft will account for up to 70% of Air France’s fleet compared to the current 7%, due to the policy of investing one billion euros per year between now and 2025;

– Expanded Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF): it will reduce CO2 emissions, on average, by 80% over the fuel’s life cycle, and will not create competition with food production. Since 2022, and in line with French rules, Air France has incorporated the equivalent of 1% sustainable aviation fuel on all flights departing France. By 2030, the company will seek to incorporate at least 10% SAF on all its flights, and 63% in 2050;

– Eco-piloting techniques: initiatives include shutting down an engine during taxiing whenever possible; airways optimized using artificial intelligence; and continuous descent in cooperation with air traffic control authorities. These actions, made possible by the efforts of Air France crews trained in these practices, reduce CO2 emissions by 2% to 3%, on average, throughout the year;

– Introduction of a more responsible catering: to reduce carbon footprint, on flights and in lounges, Air France favors local and seasonal products whenever possible. The airline also offers customers a pre-flight pre-selection of dishes in long-haul Business Class, as part of its active commitment to reducing food waste. Furthermore, by the end of 2022, Air France will have eliminated 90% of single-use plastic compared to 2018, after replacing plastic cups, cutlery and drink mixers with sustainable alternatives in 2019;

– Development of intermodal transport: offering low-carbon alternatives for short-distance travel, notably reinforcing the partnership between Air France and SNCF, the French train company.

Air France information



