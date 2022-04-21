Income fell to 34% of Brazilians during pandemic

As if the increase in inflation and interest rates were not enough, an unprecedented survey carried out by Serasa showed that 34% of the Brazilian population had a loss of income during the pandemic. Thus, in the last two years in which Covid-19 required isolation and impacted the economy, many people earned less than they used to.

PagBank: increase your credit card limit yourself; check out

In addition, in the same study, Serasa showed that 63% of respondents also began to spend more. So, to find out more, check out below.

You are likely to also like:

3 important tips to increase your score at Serasa

Open Banking can inject BRL 760 billion into the credit market, according to Serasa

Serasa and SPC call or email to inform you that your name is restricted?

Income fell to 34% of Brazilians in the pandemic, says Serasa

The survey, carried out in partnership with Opinion Box, heard a total of 2,032 people. In addition to identifying the loss of income and the increase in spending, many of them also claimed to have observed higher price increases in supermarkets.

To give a recent example, according to the IBGE’s Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), this Easter chocolate egg prices were approximately 40% more expensive compared to last year.

However, even with this context of crisis, Serasa also showed in the study that 51% of Brazilians continued to keep their payments up to date. Among the measures to keep the ends of the household budget, the main one was to cut unnecessary expenses. The survey also showed that residents of the states of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo lost less income in the period.

Finally, according to consultations carried out by Serasa and Opinion Box, 67% of Brazilians stated that they give more importance to the so-called emergency reserve (only 48% had money saved for this purpose), as this would have been quite useful in a moment like this. 62% also admitted to having learned to take better care of money, and 54% realized that they spent a lot on what they didn’t need.

Petrobras, Vale and other actions to profit in the short term

Regarding spending, the survey also found that, when paying the bills, Brazilians gave priority to health plans (88%), insurance (87%), subscription services such as streaming platforms (84%), schools or colleges (82%) and rent (81%). Serasa’s research in partnership with Opinion Box was in the field between January 20 and February 2. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points up and down.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com