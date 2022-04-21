Business

Income tax lag reaches a peak of 24% in the Bolsonaro government

The lag in the Individual Income Tax table under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reached a peak: in three years and three months, until March 2022, the lag reached 24% – the largest since the beginning of the Real Plan and of the change in the calculation of the table, which took place in January 1996. The survey was carried out by Sindifisco Nacional and measures the lag per presidential term considering the IPCA, the official inflation index measured by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The lag, in practice, means that with the rise in inflation, Brazilians proportionally end up paying more tax. In addition, the number of exempt taxpayers decreases.

During the 2018 election campaign, Bolsonaro assured that he would correct the IR table. In recent weeks, he and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, have taken up the topic again. Bolsonaro even said in an interview that the economic team is already studying a correction to the table in a “very high percentage”.

The government has the alternative of presenting the correction of the table in a provisional measure. If that doesn’t happen, the gap in Bolsonaro’s term could reach 28%.

The projection considers the estimate that this year inflation tends to accumulate a high of 6.86%, according to the average stipulated by analysts so far. The biggest gaps until then had been registered in the first and second terms of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB).

