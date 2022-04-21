Individual health plans may have a record readjustment in 2022; entities project high close to 16% | Economy

After an unprecedented negative adjustment last year, individual health plans should become more expensive in 2022. The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) is still calculating the maximum percentage that will be authorized to operators, but sector entities estimate a record increase of almost 16% .

The largest annual adjustment to date was 13.57%, in 2016, according to data from the ANS historical series, started in 2000. In 2021, a negative adjustment of -8.19% was determined in individual health plans due to the drop caused by the pandemic in the use of medical services, with the postponement of procedures such as surgeries and exams. See the history of readjustments in the chart below:

No date has yet been set for the release of the index.. But the annual readjustment is calculated based on the variations in expenses with service to beneficiaries, intensity of use of plans by customers and inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). The index is expected to be announced in May.

IPCA: inflation accelerates in March and reaches 11.30% in 12 months

The Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge) estimates that the percentage of readjustment to be authorized in 2022 is “close to 15.8%”. The National Federation of Supplementary Health projects “adjustment of 15.7% in this cycle”.

“The increase in various items, such as the price of medicines and medical supplies, the strong resumption of elective procedures, the impact of long-term Covid treatments and the incorporation of new mandatory coverage to health plans, such as medicines and procedures, directly impact the readjustment”, says FenaSaúde.

According to Abramge, the resumption of calls postponed the previous year and the second wave of Covid-19, “much bigger than the first”, weighed on the cost of medical and hospital expenses in 2021.

“Other factors that had an impact were the global inflation of inputs (materials, equipment and medicines) and the exponential rise of the dollar, currency linked to a large part of the medical and hospital supplies used in Brazil”, highlighted the entity, adding that the health plans were the only regulated sector with a negative adjustment in 2021.

It is important to note that only the readjustment of individual health plans is defined by the ANS. In collective health plans (corporate or by membership), the increases are established directly by the operators.

For Idec, such a high readjustment is not justified

In the assessment of Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection), despite the double-digit inflation in the country, a readjustment of such magnitude in health plans would not be justified and worrying, since it represents another weight in the Brazilian consumption basket. , which is already being eroded by the soaring prices of fuel and food.

“Historically these projections are always above what is actually authorized by the ANS”, says the coordinator of the Health program at Idec, Ana Navarrete, noting that the negative adjustment last year displeased the sector.

In March, inflation recorded the highest increase in 28 years, reaching 11.3% in 12 months, and health plans remain one of the few items that have not become more expensive, with a decrease of -1.75% in 12 months. until March.

“We consider that these projections are detached from reality. Most of the adjustment formula is the variation of medical expenses from 2020 to 2021 and, when you look at the data that the ANS released, it practically remained”, says Navarrete.

When will the adjustment take effect?

After the calculation and definition of the index by the ANS, the readjustment will be applied by the operators from the anniversary date of the contract, that is, in the month of contracting the plan. The annual incidence base is from May to April of the following year.

This means that the maximum increase ceiling can be used as a reference until April 2023. If the ANS decision only occurs after May, the retroactive application of the readjustment will be allowed.

“The maximum percentage of readjustment to be authorized for individual or family plans is being calculated and will be released by the agency after completion of the calculations and manifestation of the Ministry of Economy. , in a note, to ANS.

Individual plans vs collective plans

Individual health plans are the minority in the market and the supply has decreased. In February this year, there were 49 million health plan beneficiaries in the country, against 47.6 million in February 2021. The number of individual plan customers fell from 9 million to 8.9 million, or 18.15% of the total.

In the collective plans, the readjustments are already taking place, since they do not depend on authorization from the ANS. In 2021, the average adjustment was 5.55% for contracts with 30 lives or more, and 9.84% for contracts with up to 29 lives, according to an ANS survey with data up to May last year.

Collective plans are usually sold with a lower monthly fee. Idec warns, however, that migrating from an individual plan to a collective one may not be advantageous over the years.

“The collective plan has less protection than the individual plan: one is the ceiling, which produces lower readjustments, and another is protection against unmotivated cancellation. In the individual plan, the operator can only cancel in case of fraud or non-payment”, he highlights. the institute coordinator.

ANS maintains a guide on its website, where consumers can search for all health plans sold in the country.