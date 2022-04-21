‘Invisible’ factor raises gasoline prices even without government determination; understand

Drivers were taken by surprise in recent days with the increase in gasoline prices, even without a new adjustment by Petrobras. This time there is a new villain responsible for the increase in prices: ethanol, according to Sincombustíveis, an entity that represents the retail trade of petroleum products on the coast of Santa Catarina.

The increase occurred after three weeks of lower prices for gasoline, according to the latest consultation by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), held between April 10 and 16. The average increase was 0.37%,

Anhydrous ethanol, responsible for the increase, makes up 27% of gasoline, whether regular or additive, explains César Ferreira Júnior, executive secretary of Sincombustíveis. Since February, the price of the input has soared 77%, representing an increase of R$ 0.91, according to data from CEPEA/USP (Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics).

two factors

According to Ferreira Júnior, there are two factors that contribute to the increase: the off-season and demand itself. “After the hike in gasoline prices announced on March 11, drivers in some states switched to ethanol, despite the cost-benefit ratio not being very viable,” he explains.

It is also between the months of December and April that the sugarcane harvest, a plant used for the production of ethanol, takes place, reducing the amount of product on the market. Even with the resumption of harvest in early May, the executive secretary believes that it should take time to restore the stock.

“The increase in the cost of anhydrous and hydrated ethanol is not Petrobras’ responsibility, so it is not announced by the Federal Government. It is the distributors who are responsible for acquiring them from the plants. And the demand for anhydrous ethanol grew a lot in this off-season period, and the productivity of the last harvest had already been affected by climatic factors”, concludes Ferreira Júnior.