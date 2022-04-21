Is the fashion over? The most bizarre looks ever worn by celebrities

Celebrities often create trends, while others sometimes go beyond the limits… Maisa recently went viral when she participated in the Globo TV show Altas Horas, because she wore a very expensive look that was much criticized by viewers, by her side was actress Bruna Linzmeyer, also with an outfit that divided opinions.

+ Learn more about fashion

Speaking of weirdness, the red carpet of the Oscars and other awards is the place where celebrities bet on the different and draw attention, but not everyone gets the costume right. Here are some of the worst looks from the red carpet:

One of the greatest pop singers, Lady Gaga had her first hit hits in 2009, “Just Dance” and soon after “Poker Face”. The singer is known for her controversial looks at the awards, one of which she resonated with was her dress worn during the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, completely made of meat! Created by Franc Fernandez and styling by Nicola Formichetti.

bjork

In 2001, Icelandic singer Bjork was in Los Angeles for the 73rd Academy Awards. She caused it with her swan dress! It was so talked about in the fashion world that even in the comedy movie “As Whites” they made a reproduction of the dress.

Miley Cyrus is not successful just for her songs, her strong personality and her madness have already caused a lot of controversy, the singer several times wore different clothes that did not please many. See some of them:

Jennifer Lopez divided opinions with this sensual look, totally transparent on the side, the Versace dress caused quite a stir at the 2015 Met Gala.

Another one from the 2015 Met Gala! Anne Hathaway wore a Ralph Lauren dress with a hood, made especially for her, but she didn’t quite make the choice, because the dress, instead of attracting attention, left her super “off”.

Also at the 2015 Met Gala, Rihanna wore an iconic 25 Kg dress, its vibrant yellow color was controversial and divided many opinions.

See more beauty and style news:

+ Influencer and businesswoman Camila Coelho elevates Brazil’s name to the top of the fashion world

+ Ex-BBB 22, Naiara Azevedo, is every day more fashionista and dictates fashion among the famous

+ It was successful! Check out Jade Picon’s best looks at music festivals

Check out everything that’s going on at BBB22 and the hottest gossip of the day!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries