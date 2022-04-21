“It has an official proposal”; Leila is informed that Grupo City made an attempt to weaken Palmeiras by taking an above-average ‘piece’

Verdão does not want to lose the manager, who already has an official offer from the Tricolor de Aço

Palmeiras invested “heavy” at the base in recent years and has reaped rewards. He revealed great players such as Danilo, Wesley, Veron and even Patrick de Paula. Much of this work goes through the category’s football coordinator, João Paulo Sampaio. The manager is regarded as highly qualified and he demonstrates this every season.

The novelty related to the professional is that Bahia, which is close to being sold at City Groupis looking to hire him, as reported by the portal ESPN . The profile “Futebol_Info” on Twitter reproduced the information: “In negotiations to buy 90% of SAF from Bahia, Grupo City is interested and makes contact to hire João Paulo Sampaio, coordinator of the youth categories of Palmeiras”, he said.

This Thursday (21), journalist Jorge Nicola brought more details about the information which worries Palmeiras fans and, in a way, also the board of the São Paulo club, which does not want to lose the right-hand man of President Leila Pereira.

“(…) The talks between City and Bahia are so advanced that the City Group has already chosen its executive director of football to take care of Bahia. This is João Paulo Sampaio. (…) He has an official proposal from Grupo City in association with Bahia, but this conversation will gain a little more shape, first when there is the announcement of the agreement and the approval of the Deliberative Council among the partners (…)”, he said.

On social media, the alviverde crowd is rooting for the manager not to leave Verdão. He is very popular at the Football Academy and has a great relationship with the board. However, Bahia’s offer is for him to be the strong man of Tricolor de Aço football.