‘It is necessary to separate the wheat from the chaff’, says André Mendonça about his vote for Daniel Silveira | Lauro Jardim

André Mendonça, confirmed STF minister

Severely criticized by evangelicals for having positioned himself in favor of condemning deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), the minister André Mendonça decided to explain.

On Twitter, Mendonça wrote:

“As a Christian, I do not believe that I have been called to endorse behavior that incites acts of violence against specific people; and, as a jurist, to endorse serious physical threats against anyone. There are ways and ways of doing things. separate the wheat from the chaff, otherwise the wheat will pay for the chaff. Even though it may not be understood, I am convinced that I did the right thing”.

Mendonça’s vote disappointed President Jair Bolsonaro and angered evangelicals and allies of the Planalto Palace. There was an expectation that the second minister appointed by Bolsonaro to the Court would ask for a view of the process, which would interrupt the trial.

Ten ministers voted to sentence him to 8 years in prison for threats and incitement to violence against members of the Supreme Court and the loss of parliamentary mandate.

Another Bolsonaro nominee to the STF, Kassio Nunes Marques was the only one to vote for the deputy’s acquittal.

