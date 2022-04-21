ITA’s ‘new owner’ has already been arrested and believes in the viability of the airline

The sale of Itapemirim Transportes Aéres (ITA), the airline of Grupo Itapemirim, appeared unexpectedly in the news last week, but so far has generated more suspicion than certainty.





The airline Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos emerged last year, in the middle of the pandemic, at a time when the group, specializing in road transport, was already in a long and controversial Judicial Recovery. Even so, the company took off to, six months later, completely suspend operations, leaving thousands of people in their hands and owing millions in the market.

In the days following the end of the flights, Sidnei Piva, owner of the Itapemirim Group, said that the company’s return was certain and that it would take place in February. But it didn’t. Then, the news was that investors would be interested, which was, in theory, confirmed last week.

In theory, because the company issued a letter to its employees announcing the sale and then decided to make an announcement to the market, which did not happen. With the silence, speculation began by the press, which are trying to identify who this new “mystery buyer” is.





All that is known is that the company would have been sold to a consultancy called Baufaker Consulting which, according to Valor Econômicobelongs to Galeb Baufaker Júnior, a real estate entrepreneur who appeared in newspapers for the first time in 2005, when he was accused of doing lobby with the Lula government through the president’s brother, Vavá.

In 2017, the businessman was temporarily arrested during an investigation into the illegal sale of land for construction of mansions in protected areas of the Federal District. The list of cases in which he is involved is long, and includes individuals, radio, the Federal District itself and the Public Ministry. To Valor Econômico, Galeb says he was arrested after a director of one of his companies made mistakes, without giving further details.

Anyway, the prospects are good, according to the businessman, who intends to use precatorios (debts to be received from the courts) to pay off what the ITA owes (calculated at R$180 million), and money from his own pocket to pay R$35 million that the airline “borrowed” from the judicial recovery of the Itapemirim highway segment.





“I did the relevant surveys with my consultants about the airline and we understand that it is viable (economically). We signed the contract about a week ago. ITA started in a round way and conquered the market in a positive way in the first moment. This sudden stop (of services) was due to poor management”said the businessman to the newspaper O Globo.

It is not clear whether the precatories will be given as collateral for creditors or whether a bank will close an agreement to receive the debt and ‘advance’ the amount.

It was also not discussed how the recertification process would be at ANAC, nor how the five aircraft, which left, will be replaced, since Galeb does not envision pharaonic projections for the company. According to him, the goal is to reach 50 aircraft in 15 years, and not in less than 2 years, as Piva wanted.







