João Paulo shines, Coritiba beats Santos in the Copa do Brasil

Santos had a magical performance by goalkeeper João Paulo, but even so, they lost 1-0 to Coritiba today (20), at Couto Pereira, in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The goal was scored by Alef Manga, still in the first half. The striker is from Santos, Santos at heart and passed through the base of Peixe.

The goalkeeper and captain of Peixe made nine important saves and avoided the virtual classification of Coxa in a very bad performance by the visitors. With a 1-0 defeat, any Santos victory by a goal difference would take the tie to penalties. Santos will advance if they win by two goals on May 12, at Vila Belmiro.

Santos’ performance was compromised by mistakes made by coach Fabián Bustos. The lineup with Willian Maranhão, Sandry and Ricardo Goulart didn’t work. In the second half, the team did not improve with the substitutions of the Argentine coach. The performance was completely different from the victory over Coritiba himself by 2 to 1 last Sunday (17), for the Brazilian Championship.

Santos will return to the field to face América-MG on Sunday, at Vila Belmiro, for the third round of the Brazilian Championship. Coritiba will visit Atlético-MG on Saturday.

LIVE FROM SANTOS WITH GABRIELA BRINO AND MAURICIO BARROS

Who did (very) well: João Paulo

Santos’ goalkeeper and captain saved the team from a worse defeat. João made nine great saves, eight of them in the first half.

Who was (very) bad: Ricardo Goulart and Bryan Angulo

Shirt 10 did not set up and did not help in the marking. In the two balls that arrived, he missed with his head. Willian Maranhão and Sandry had a bad time, but improved in the final stage. Bryan Angulo was null.

Santos game: Bustos misses

Coach Fabián Bustos made a mistake in Santos’ lineup. After the 2-1 victory at Vila Belmiro for the Brazilian Championship, Peixe took to the field with Willian Maranhão, Sandry, Ricardo Goulart and Angulo. Peixe was dominated by Coritiba, mainly in the first half, and the only reason they didn’t have the tie was compromised because of João Paulo’s defenses. Santos did not improve in the second half and the coach ended up being expelled for complaint.

Santos enemy

Alef Manga, scorer of Coritiba’s goal, is from Santos, born in Santos and played at Santos’ base. He offered to Peixe at the beginning of the year, but the club was not interested.

#FreeSandry

Sandry started for the first time since March 13, when Santos lost to Palmeiras in the Campeonato Paulista. On social media, Peixe fans demanded the presence of shirt 6. Coach Fabián Bustos, however, waited for a physical reconditioning process after successive problems: knee injury in 2021, covid-19 in pre-season and ankle sprain . The young man, however, was not up to the mark.

single twist

The match at Couto Pereira only had Coritiba fans, as well as the return game at Vila Belmiro will only have Santos fans. The clubs joined in this request to the CBF and the Public Ministry after the conflict between organized last Sunday (17), in Vila, in the duel for the Brazilian Championship.

DATASHEET

CORITIBA 1 x 0 SANTOS

Date: April 20, 2022 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 19:30

Local: Couto Pereira, in Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho (both from RJ)

yellow cards: Henrique, Willian Farias, Alef Manga and Matheus Alexandre (CFC) and Maicon, Jhojan Julio and Lucas Pires (SFC)

Red card: Fabian Bustos (SFC)

Audience and income: 22,281/R$ 388,130.00

Goal: Alef Manga, in the 23rd minute of the first half.

CORITIBA: Alex Muralha; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castan and Guilherme biro; William Farias, Andrey and Regis (Robinho); Igor Paixão, Alef Manga (Guillermo) and Clayton (Adrián Martinez). Technician: Gustavo Morínigo

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Willian Maranhão (Vinicius Zanocelo), Sandry (Rodrigo Fernández) and Ricardo Goulart (Léo Baptistão); Angelo (Marcos Leonardo), Jhojan Julio and Bryan Angulo (Lucas Braga) Technician: Fabian Bustos