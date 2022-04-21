Johnny Depp says Amber Heard assaulted him and threatened suicide after fights – 04/20/2022 – Celebrities

Sao Paulo

Actor Johnny Depp, 58, known for his work on the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, has accused ex-wife Amber Heard, 35, of psychological abuse, physically assaulting him during fights and threatening to commit suicide in some arguments.

The statements were made this Wednesday (20) in testimony in another day of the trial in a court in Virginia, in the United States. He is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation.

Depp claimed that when he tried to leave the house, Heard would stop him and say that she would “die” without him. “Many times when I tried to leave, she would stop me in the elevator with security, crying, screaming, you know, ‘I can’t live without you. I’m going to die.’ But I had to leave,” she said.

The actor said that when he managed to “escape” his ex-wife followed him to his house, even at dawn. “Five minutes later she arrived in her nightgown, screaming in the parking lot in front of my house. Screaming, heavens, it would be 4 am, 3 am,” she said. “It was ridiculous, it was out of control, it was uncontrollable.”

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star recalled that his own mother, Betty Sue Palmer, had fallen into a deep depression and had tried to commit suicide when his father, John Christopher Depp, decided to leave the family in the 1970s. impacted the way she viewed her marriage to Heard.

“I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her, maybe I could bring her back. Because the Amber Heard I knew freshman year, year and a half wasn’t this, suddenly this adversary. my girl, she became my adversary,” he said.

In court, the actor also spoke of a fight he had with his ex-wife that left him with a severed fingertip, during a trip to Australia to film “Pirates of the Caribbean” in 2015. He said Heard threw two bottles of vodka in his direction and one of them caused the injury, forcing him to have surgery. “I was looking at my bones coming out,” said Depp, who showed photos of the severed finger to the jury.

Heard – who maintained a cold demeanor for most of the trial – looked on the verge of tears when her ex-husband recounted her severed finger while traveling to Australia.

With the lawsuit he files against Heard, Depp hopes to “clean the record” of the allegations made against him after six years of trying. He admitted that he “killed” him to having his reputation tarnished and having people in his life think he was a fraud and that he lied.

The actor said that he, his children and the people who believed in him all these years didn’t deserve this. He also said that he didn’t want any of these people to believe he did something wrong or lied and that he’s proud of his honesty. “The truth is the only thing that interests me,” he added.

Depp and Heard met on the set of “The Rum Diary” in 2009, got married in 2015 and were embroiled in a contentious split for months, with accusations of bad behavior made by both sides.

Prior to Heard, the actor was married for two years to Lori Anne Allison and had a long-term relationship with actress Vanessa Paradis, with whom he has two children: Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp.​