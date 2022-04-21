Johnny Depp Says He Won’t Make Another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Even If Disney Offers Him Millions

Johnny Depp says he won’t do another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ not even if disney offer him millions, during interrogation in court this Wednesday (20/04).

As reported by Varietythe speech was originally given by the lawyer of Amber Heard, Ben Rottenbornwho was questioning the claim of Johnny Deppthat he lost his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ because of the amber.

At the time, the lawyer tried to point out inconsistency on the part of the actor, claiming that he would not return to the franchise anyway, even if the disney offered him $300 million dollars. The fact was confirmed by depp.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, would nothing in this world make you go back and work with them on another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie? Correct?” – Question rottenborn. “That’s true, Mr. Rottenborn.” – Responds dep.

During interrogation, rottenborn tried to show the jury that the disney and the actor had already made the decision to end Jack Sparrow’s participation in the franchise, since before the article by Amber Heardwhich accuses him of assault, to be published.

At the moment, depp is processing his ex-wife for $50 million over serious allegations that the ‘Aquaman’ did in an editorial by Washington Postwhich she wrote in 2018. The actor claims the allegations have destroyed his career, reputation and life.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is one of Disney’s most successful franchises, having broken several box office records throughout its 5 films.

THE disney is developing a ‘reboot’ of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ starring Margot Robbieand some information shows that the studio wants the big star of the franchise far away from him.