Johnny Depp’s Threat To Amber Heard Reads In Court: ‘Burn Her Body’ – Marie Claire Magazine

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were married from 2015 to 2017 (Photo: Reproduction Instagram)

A new proof of psychological violence that Amber Heard claims to have suffered from her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Depp, was presented in court this Thursday (21) in Virginia, United States. At the trial, messages that the actor sent to his professional colleague, who is also an actor, were read. Paul Bettanyin which he said he “wanted to drown and then burn” his ex-wife.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the message was sent on June 11, 2013. The actress’ lawyer questioned whether Paul Bettany was the ‘type of friend’ that Johnny Depp had for company while using alcohol and illegal substances. The defendant stated that this was an odd question, but confirmed that it was.

Following, the lawyer read the continuation of the exchange of messages. “I’m going to burn the f*** off her body afterwards to make sure she’s dead,” he said. At the time of the conversation, Amber and Johnny were not yet married. When asked if he had written the message, the actor confirmed it.

The trial is expected to last a few more weeks. The actress asks for US$ 100 million (approximately R$ 500 million) for Johnny calling her a liar. On the other hand, the actor sues her for an article she wrote for the US newspaper Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.