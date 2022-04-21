Julia Roberts denies romantic comedies? Actress makes clarification

Julia Roberts explained why she stayed away from romantic comedies for so long. The 54-year-old actress broached the subject during an interview with The New York Times Magazine.

“People sometimes misinterpret the time I’ve been away from doing romantic comedies and think I didn’t want to do it”regrets.

“If I’d read anything that I thought was on par with the writing of ‘Nothing Hill’ and the fun of ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’, I would have. They didn’t exist until this movie that Ol Parker wrote and accomplished”, he explains.

Remember that in October this year the movie ‘Ticket to Paradise’ will premiere, a plot that will be carried out by the actress and George Clooney.

“Even so, I thought, well, it’s going to be a disaster because this only works for George Clooney. [Mas] George felt it would only work for me. Somehow we managed to do this,” he says at last.

Julia Roberts also highlighted the importance that the family has in the decisions she makes regarding her career: Julia Roberts considers herself a “housewife” and talks about family dynamics

