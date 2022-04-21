‘Just wait for Zé Ricardo to call me’, says new reinforcement for Vasco’s defense

THE Vasco officially presented, this Wednesday, the 20th, its last reinforcement for this first transfer window. It’s about the defender Danilo Boza, that was in Youth. The club sought to strengthen the position and chose the athlete as a target.

In his first words as a player of the Vasco, Danilo Boza talked about a “thought-out” coincidence. The defender chose the number 26 shirt, the same used by Dederecent idol of cruzmaltino. Despite this, he insisted on emphasizing that he will seek his space.

“It was a choice that Cláuber (Rocha, football supervisor) gave me. Option of number, I had little. I knew that the Dede had used it, made a milestone here, made its history. It’s related to that, I idolize it, but I want to make my story too”, said Danilo Boza.

“I came here at 45 minutes into the second half. I’m happy for the Vasco have looked for me, even though it wasn’t in the plans initially. I am happy to defend this wonderful club. I’m well prepared, I’ve been playing for Juventude. Physical issue is just waiting for the Zé Ricardo summon me,” he added.

After two draws, the Vasco travels to the South, where he will face the Chapecoenseat Arena Condá, this Friday, the 22nd, at 9:30 pm, for the third round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The new reinforcement can be related to the match.