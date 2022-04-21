Kremlin imposes sanctions on Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg | World

Twitter reproduction Kamala Harris and Marck Zuckerberg

The Russian government on Thursday imposed sanctions against 29 US officials, businessmen and journalists, including Vice President Kamala Harris and the CEO of Meta, which owns Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg.

The announcement was made by the Moscow Ministry of Foreign Affairs, quoted by the Tass news agency, and is in retaliation for the sanctions imposed by Washington against Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

The sanctions list also includes US Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby, among others. In addition to the Americans, 61 Canadian citizens were also punished by the government of Vladimir Putin.

“These individuals will be barred from entering the Russian Federation indefinitely,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The announcement comes just hours after US President Joe Biden questioned the veracity of the claim that Russia has taken control of the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and announced a new $800 million military aid to the government of Volodymyr Zelensky.