Launch of sweet flavor noodles intrigues netizens on social networks | Brazil

Published 04/20/2022 13:15

The Japanese food brand Nissin, specialized in the production of instant noodles, announced, on Tuesday, the launch of two flavors of noodles that intrigued users of social networks. Chocolate and beijinho will be the new options for consumers in Brazil. The recipe will follow almost the same, the only difference is that instead of water the preparation must be made with milk.

The time for the dish to be ready continues at four minutes. The novelty gained the attention of Twitter users and generated several memes and criticisms, as well as, of course, curious people ready to try the new flavors.

