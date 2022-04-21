Launch of sweet flavor noodles intrigues netizens on social networks | Brazil
Published 04/20/2022 13:15
The Japanese food brand Nissin, specialized in the production of instant noodles, announced, on Tuesday, the launch of two flavors of noodles that intrigued users of social networks. Chocolate and beijinho will be the new options for consumers in Brazil. The recipe will follow almost the same, the only difference is that instead of water the preparation must be made with milk.
The time for the dish to be ready continues at four minutes. The novelty gained the attention of Twitter users and generated several memes and criticisms, as well as, of course, curious people ready to try the new flavors.
oh my god it must be horrible but of course i will try https://t.co/mzGBofQB0b pic.twitter.com/tSPEe9vQ47
is it bizarre? Yes
Is there any chance this is good? probably not
Does it make me shiver and repulse just thinking about it? Yes
does it look good? no
are you in good shape? no
would i try? yes https://t.co/Caf5OglfaV
— D͟E͟N͟N͟E͟R͟ (@_dennergustavo) April 20, 2022
— Gustavo (@goulartche) April 20, 2022
No people, everything has a limit. https://t.co/ecQpnMX8PM
— Grey⁷):) (@imagoneer) April 20, 2022