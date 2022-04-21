Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams join bid to buy Chelsea | formula 1

Chelsea is for sale under the management of American commercial bank Raine Group on behalf of Roman Abramovich. The Russian oligarch is suffering sanctions because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and, therefore, put the team up for auction.

Lewis and Serena have entered as potential investors in the offer of Martin Broughton, former president of the British Airways airline. President of the international athletics federation (World Athletics), Olympic champion Sebastian Coe is yet another co-investor. The group’s proposal is one of three finalists, but it is unclear when the sale will go through.