Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams join bid to buy Chelsea | formula 1

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams have teamed up on an offer to buy Chelsea. The seven-times Formula 1 champion and the tennis player who owns 23 Grand Slam titles have each pledged to invest £10 million (just over R$60 million) to acquire the English football team. The information is from the British newspaper “The Mirror”.

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams — Photo: Reuters

Chelsea is for sale under the management of American commercial bank Raine Group on behalf of Roman Abramovich. The Russian oligarch is suffering sanctions because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and, therefore, put the team up for auction.

Lewis and Serena have entered as potential investors in the offer of Martin Broughton, former president of the British Airways airline. President of the international athletics federation (World Athletics), Olympic champion Sebastian Coe is yet another co-investor. The group’s proposal is one of three finalists, but it is unclear when the sale will go through.

Serena Williams is already an investor in Los Angeles’ Angel City FC, an American women’s soccer team.

Antonio Rüdiger celebrates in Real Madrid vs Chelsea – English team is for sale — Photo: EFE/Sergio Pérez

