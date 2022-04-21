Londrina fans chorus for Luan, but Corinthians coach doesn’t give him a chance: “He only did one training session” | Corinthians

Without being able to see some popular players who didn’t even travel to Paraná, such as Renato Augusto, Willian, Paulinho and Róger Guedes, the fan who went to Estádio do Café wanted to accompany Luan in action, since Timão had a bad game in his debut in the Cup from Brazil.

Coming back from a period in which he treated hip pain, Luan was on the bench for 90 minutes and was not called by the coaching staff. In the final 20 minutes, coach Vítor Pereira preferred to promote the debut of forward Wesley in the place of Gustavo Mosquito.

1 of 2 Luan during Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Luan during Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

In a press conference, the coach explained the decision:

– Luan has a lot of time. He, with the team, had one training session, I think, at most two. Luan has to be at the level to be able to express the qualities he has. If not… This week we were unlucky, some players with the flu…

Although he has already been praised for his quality in the arrival of the Portuguese, who said that the player depended only on himself to recover, Luan did not participate in any game with the coach.

In 2022, he played only three games in Paulistão, all with interim Fernando Lázaro. At 29, he has a contract until the end of 2023 and has one of the highest salaries in the squad.

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

