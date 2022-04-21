Luís Castro explains the option to return to Rio instead of going to the Center-West before Atlético-GO x Botafogo: ‘It gets more tired to be away from the family’

A few hours after defeating Ceilândia 3-0 this Wednesday, the Botafogo left Brasília for Rio de Janeiro on another chartered flight. Saturday, Glorioso returns to the Midwest to, the next day, face Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, for the 3rd round of the Brazilian championship.

Many thought that Botafogo could stay there to avoid the wear and tear of the trip, but Glorioso will train Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Rio de Janeiro. Coach Luís Castro explained the option to return home.

– It is much more tiring to be away from the family, from the children, than to travel. I think the mental dimension is not well taken care of by us. And we have to be careful, because she is similar to all dimensions. No one who is psychologically ill can be at the technical, tactical and physical level. That’s why we’re going to Rio, staying with our families, and then making the trip – he said.

Another “novelty” was training at the hotel that served as Botafogo’s concentration in Brasília on Wednesday morning, hours before the team entered the field to face Ceilândia. The alvinegro coach also justified the unusual activity in Brazilian football.

– The game was at 21:30 and we think that training yesterday morning, and the game being 21:30, we made a deal to have the player more for condition, and that’s why we did the training in the morning – he said.