Luís Castro praises Gustavo Sauer’s debut and sees points to improve at Botafogo after victory in Brasília: ‘We cannot abandon our path’

Coach Luís Castro praised the debut of Gustavo Sauer, new number 10, in the victory of Botafogo over Ceilândia 3-0 this Wednesday, in Brasília, for the Copa do Brasil. The reinforcement arrived on Monday, did just two training sessions, and played the 90 minutes, and assisted Kanu’s second goal.

– I told you it was fine. We, today, in the defensive half, were playing with the ball in a 4-2-3-1 and, then, in the offensive moment, we gave maximum width with Saravia and Diego, and then Victor in the second half. In that movement, Sauer came in, he came to make position 10 on the back of our 9, and was with the steering wheels making a square with the two men in front. We worked in 3-2-5, so Sauer was a player who came to defend with 4-2-3-1 in those three on the right side, and then we went on the attack and came to join. I’m going to wear out. It’s a new situation for him and for other players as well. At times we ran a lot, but we ran wrong – said Castro, in statements reproduced by the “GE”.

Despite the great performance and the elastic score, with the right to three balls on the beam, the Botafogo coach saw points to be adjusted.

– We cannot, depending on what is happening, for better or for worse, abandon our path. Our path is to be true to the principles of offensive, defensive and transitions for the team in set pieces. At certain points in the game, we were driving the game into chaos for a very simple solution. When, in the first half, we overcame the opponent’s first pressure barrier, we would pass wildly and with maximum speed towards the goal, and we would finish the play in three, four seconds. It is impossible to have a game control with attitudes like these towards the game, and they happen. If the game asks for it, constantly it is impossible. I want the team to have the intensity that the game asks for – he explained.