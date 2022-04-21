News

Machine Gun Kelly gets beaten in trailer

Cornelius
0 0 1 minute read

Good Morningfeature starring Machine Gun Kelly, won its first trailer this Wednesday (20). In the preview, the musician plays London Clash, a young actor who, hours before meeting the director of a major blockbuster, receives a cryptic text from his girlfriend and believes their relationship is over. With the help of his friends – and a lot of drugs – he must decide whether to pursue his love or focus on his career – watch above.

In addition to Kelly (credited with his given name, Colson Baker), Good Morning count with Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island), Megan Fox (The Passengers), Dove Cameron (Schmigadon!), Whitney Cummings (Horror at Studio 666), Danny Trejo (machete) and Becky G (power Rangers).

Kelly signs the direction and the script alongside Mod Sun (Downfalls High).

Good Morning arrives in theaters in 2022.

