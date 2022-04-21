“Madame Teia”, with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, gets a release date

“Madame Web”, derived from “Spider-Man”, has gained a premiere date of 2023. With Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) in the lead role and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”) completing the cast, the feature hits US theaters on July 7.

Here, as the films usually arrive a day earlier than in the United States, “Madame Web” should premiere on July 6, 2023. However, the information must still be confirmed by Sony Pictures.

“Madame Teia” is part of the studio’s plan to release films starring the villains of the Spider manas has already been done with Venom, with 2018’s “Venom” and “Venom: A Time for Carnage”, released in late 2021; and recently “Morbius”, starring Jared Leto (“Suicide Squad”), which hit theaters in March.

Created by Denny O’Neil and with art of John Romita Jr.the character Madame Web was introduced in 1980 in the comics as the alter ego of Cassandra Webban older woman with mutant scrying powers, suffering from a neuromuscular disease that forces her to use life support equipment similar to a spider’s web, hence the link with the hero.

Later, the character’s alter-ego was also used by Julia Carpenteranother comic book character to whom Cassandra passed away his powers just before he died. It is not yet known which incarnation of the character will be brought to theaters.

Despite not physically fighting the villains, due to her condition, she has already helped the Spider man in some missions and has already made an appearance in the animated series of the hero. Because of this, fans expect the character to be part of the Spider-Verse, which was expanded in “No Return Home”, as well as the feature “Spider-Woman”, which is also in the development stage and should hit the big screen very soon. very soon.

Production will be directed by SJ Clarkson (“Jessica Jones”), based on a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (both from “Morbius”). Palak Patel is who is supervising the project.

After “Moon Knight,” which Marvel release are you most looking forward to? “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (May 5 in theaters)

“Ms. Marvel” (June 8 on Disney+)

“Thor: Love and Thunder” (July 7 in theaters)

“She-Hulk” (No premiere date set on Disney+)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (November 10 in theaters)

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!