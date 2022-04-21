Madrid opens exclusive masturbation club for men | World

The capital of Spain received, in recent weeks, its first exclusive masturbation club for men. In space, group sessions can last up to three hours, according to its administrators.

In an interview with the newspaper “El País”, Nacho G., 43, explained that he was inspired by American clubs of the type, common since the 1970s. it’s allowed.

The Spanish version of the “pajas” club was set up in an old bar in the metropolitan region of the capital, within a residential neighborhood. The maximum capacity, according to a newspaper report, is 70 people, and the place has been completely redecorated with paintings, canvases and a closet to store clothes.

In addition, there is also ambient music, with a selection of “soft jazz” and indirect lighting, to welcome visitors who, according to the administrators, do not usually leave even after reaching orgasm.

“They stay to repeat as many times as they want, or can, during the three hours that the event lasts”, said Nacho. “Between orgasm and another, you can always talk, like old friends. No shame.”

But anyone who thinks that the masturbation club is targeting only gay customers is wrong. Heterosexuals also like to frequent the space – and its founder, Nacho, is one of them. Discrimination is also prohibited among club members.

“We don’t discriminate against anyone,” Nacho explained. “We don’t choose members based on age, race, ethnicity, body type, physical condition, or sexual orientation.”