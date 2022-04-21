Magazine Luiza shares retreat and Luiza Trajano’s family leaves the Forbes list

In 2022, 13 Brazilians left the select list of the richest people in the world, five of them are linked to the Brazilian retail giant

World Economic Forum / Disclosure Businesswoman Luiza Trajano at the World Economic Forum



The chairman of the board of Magazine Luizathe businesswoman Luiza Helena Trajanois pointed out by Forbes as the fifth richest Brazilian in the country and the 2,076th in the world, with a fortune valued at US$ 1.4 billion — equivalent to R$ 6.6 billion. The Trajano family has several people on the list of the richest in the world, however, after a decline of more than 70% of the retail giant’s shares in 2021, some family members of Luiza left the list this year. In all, 13 Brazilians left the Forbes world list in 2022, five of them grandchildren of the founders of Magazine Luiza. Despite the sudden drop in fortune, the name of Luiza Helena Trajano remains on the list.

The Forbes list was released in early April. And the people linked to Magazine Luiza who left the select group were: Franco Bittar Garcia, who last year had a net worth of US$ 3.5 billion (R$ 16.4 billion); Fabricio Garcia who owns 8% of Magazine Luiza and, in 2021, had a net worth of US$ 2.1 billion (R$ 9.8 billion); Flavia Bittar Garcia Faleiros, whose net worth was valued at US$ 2.1 billion (R$ 9.8 billion); Fernando Trajano, who had assets of US$ 1.5 billion (R$ 7 billion); Gisele Trajano, who in 2021 had a net worth of US$ 1.4 billion (R$ 6.5 billion).

The retail giant has more than a thousand stores throughout Brazil and an e-commerce arm that is booming at the moment. Currently led by Luiza’s son, Frederico Trajano, the brand stands out as one of the best places to work in the country, in addition to its work in defense of public causes, such as education and poverty reduction. With the fall in Magazine Luiza shares, businesswoman Luiza Helena Trajano lost more than two-thirds of her net worth in the second half of 2021, from having US$ 5.3 billion to US$ 1.4 billion.