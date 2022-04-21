Man destroys ex’s house with hammer and leaks intimate photos of her on social media

Victim told police that ex released intimate photos of her on social media (Getty Creative)

Police said the suspect has not yet been found.

Ex said they were married for 19 years and had been separated for 4 months

One of the couple’s three children told police he was threatened by his father.

A 40-year-old man released intimate photos of his 33-year-old ex-wife on social media and invaded her house last Monday (18) for not accepting the end of the relationship.

The suspect went to the residence in the capital Campo Grande, in Mato Grosso do Sul, broke down the door and used a hammer to break walls, cabinets, stove, refrigerator, television and the toilet.

The Military Police also reported that the man has not been found so far and that the case will be investigated by the Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam).

The police report states that the victim reported a bus stop because she was afraid to go home.

The woman said she requested protective measures after being threatened with death by her ex-partner, with whom she was married for 19 years and had been separated for 4 months.

One of the couple’s three children told police that before leaving, the father had run after him saying he was going to “slap him in the head”.

Hacker attack leaked intimate photos of actresses

In 2014, Hollywood actresses were victims of a hacker attack and had several intimate photos spread across the internet. In 2021, seven years after the incident, actress Jennifer Lawrence, 31, revealed that she is not over the episode.

“Anyone can see my naked body without my consent, at any time of the day. Someone in France just posted them. My trauma will exist forever.”