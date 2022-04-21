A distraught father who forced his best friend to kill himself after discovering he had allegedly sexually abused his daughter has been convicted by the court.

As detailed by The Mirror, he was given an 18-month sentence and will be held in a Russian strict regime penal unit.

Oleg Sviridov, 32, died of stab wounds after a fight with his father Vyacheslav ‘Slava’ Matrosov, 35, who secretly buried his body in a grave.

Investigators concluded that Sviridov took his own life during the melee in the forest.

Matrosov reportedly found disgusting images on Sviridov’s phone that showed him sexually abusing his six-year-old daughter.

Sviridov was the girl’s godfather, now nine, and took care of her on his own several times.

Man who ‘incited’ best friend’s death after discovering video of his daughter’s rape on his cell phone is sentenced by justice

According to the website, After Sviridov’s death, Matrosov was detained on suspicion of murder, but this triggered a public outcry in Russia.

He was then convicted of “inciting” his friend “to suicide” by the Krasnoglinsky Court in Samara.

Matrosov, a former employee at a rocket engine factory, could have been sentenced to 15 years in prison had he been charged with murder.

Also according to the information, two other children in the region were also abused by Sviridov.

Dad who made friend kill himself after he ‘sexually abused’ his daughter jailed Via Daily Mirror : Wed, 20 Apr 2022, 15:52:54 GMThttps://t.co/aVaMua4vBP — Auto News Feed (@auto_news_feed) April 20, 2022

With information from The Mirror website