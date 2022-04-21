Manchester United appoint Erik Ten Hag as new manager starting next season | english football

Now it’s official: Manchester United have officially announced that Dutchman Erik Ten Hag will be the team’s new manager starting next season. The current Ajax coach has signed a contract until June 2025, with an option to extend for another year.

– It is a great honor to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am very excited about the challenge that lies ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success it deserves.

Antony will be Erik ten Hag’s first signing at Manchester United, according to the English newspaper

Manchester United began a process of choosing their next coach back in November, when Ole Günnar Solskjaer was sacked. At the time, the board chose to look for an interim coach to lead the team until the end of the current season, while analyzing the market in search of the ideal name for a long contract, starting work only from 2022/23.

With Ralf Rangnick brought in as manager until the end of 2021/22, along with a contract as a technical consultant for a further two years, the club put the selection process in motion – which also started a series of rumors in the English press, that involved names like Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino. However, Ten Hag’s name has gained traction in recent months thanks to the good work at Ajax, especially with young players.

Born in Haaksbergen, Erik Ten Hag is 52 years old and started his football career as a defender at Twente, a club where he ended his career in the mid-2000s. In 2012, he took over the Go Ahead Eagles, a small Dutch club. Later he went through Bayern Munich B and Utrecht. In the latter, he made great campaigns and ended up being signed by Ajax in December 2017.

At the traditional Amsterdam club, Ten Hag formed a base of excellent values ​​such as Frenkie De Jong, Ziyech and De Ligt that led the club to the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2018/2019 season, a feat that the club, three-time champions of the tournament, could not. achieved since 1997. In all, he won five titles as a coach, all with Ajax.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my full commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before moving to Manchester United,” promised Ten Hag.

Ajax lead the current season in the Dutch Championship with 72 points, four ahead of PSV.