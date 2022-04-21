Mano Menezes guides first training session at Inter, observes 13 players and has doubts | International

Inter de Mano Menezes begins to take shape. On Thursday morning, one day after being introduced and just observing the training, the coach commanded the first job at the CT of Parque Gigante. However, he has already tried to promote mystery about what he intends to present in front of Fluminense, Saturday, at Maracanã.

The activity was opened to journalists only in the initial part, after a conversation with the group in the locker room. On the field, the coach divided the Colorados into two groups.

The exercise, guided by assistant Sidnei Lobo, featured 13 line players, who needed to exchange quick passes and move around. Mano, with a clipboard in his shoulder, followed the movement.

Fabrício Bustos, Rodrigo Moledo, Gabriel Mercado, Renê, Thauan Lara, Gabriel, Liziero, Edenilson, Mauricio, Carlos de Pena, Wanderson, Wesley Moraes and David were at the work. As Wanderson and David have just left the medical department, the likely Inter must have:

Daniel; Bustos, Rodrigo Moledo, Gabriel Mercado and Renê (Thauan Lara); Gabriel, Liziero, Edenilson, Mauricio and Carlos de Pena (Wanderson); Wesley Moraes (David).

In another part of the field, Nathanael, Moisés, Alan Patrick and Pedro Henrique did an exercise apart from their teammates. The last two are in the process of physical transition and will be officially presented this Thursday, but should not be available for Saturday.

The main absence against Fluminense is on account of Taison, with swelling in his right thigh. Kaique Rocha and Tiago Barbosa, both with a right thigh injury, and Moisés, recovering from a right knee injury, complete the medical department.