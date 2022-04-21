Marlon Barreto marries in the same place as Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso

Located in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio, the place has Renaissance characteristics and medieval style, which attracted actors Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank

Changing rings in a castle is not just the privilege of Victoria and David Beckham, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Ronaldo and Daniella Cicarelli, no. An example of this is youtuber Marlon Barretowho had the name quoted to command a finance team in a new project on TV.

Is that he also chose to have a “royal wedding” and go down the aisle with Beatriz Cravari in the Castle of Barão de Itaipava, which was designed by Lúcio Costa, the same architect who designed the city of Brasília. This was even the scenario chosen by Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso, in 2010, and Deborah Secco and Roger Flores, in 2009.

The fact that he chose the complex, as he told us, was no accident! “A princess deserves all that air of royalty,” said Barreto, pointing to the woman, the businesswoman from São Paulo, whom he met in 2020 at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, in the west of Rio de Janeiro.

When giving more details about the day of the yes, he did not hide his emotion. “I entered to the sound of ‘Naruto Main Theme’, and she, to the theme of ‘Sleeping Beauty’. It is not possible to list the most significant moment, because everything was marked and immortalized in our hearts”. Finally, he added that this was the most important step he took in his life and that he sees himself ten years from now with a couple of children.