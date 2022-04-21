Marvel finds new actor for Wolverine

Within the world of the X-Men dwell some of the most beloved heroes of the entire Marvel Universe, and the Wolverine it certainly was always at the top of all this popularity.

And with the movies, Wolverine has not only become the most popular mutant, but also one of the most beloved and recognized heroes by the general public, thanks to Hugh Jackman’s perfect choice for the role.

The Australian actor brought the character to life for the first time in X-Men: The Movie, in 2000. After that, he spent 17 years playing the character, in 9 different films. Hugh Jackman’s departure from the role of the mutant took place in logan2017 film, which featured the character’s tragic death.

It’s been 5 years since this farewell took place, and it seems that now the character is ready to move on, after all, Marvel Studios has already found a new actor to bring Wolverine to life in their universe.

Joseph Deckelmeierfrom the website illuminerdconfirmed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature Wolverine’s participation, but the mutant NO will be played by Hugh Jackman.

The journalist didn’t reveal who the new actor is bringing the character to life, which means we’ll have to wait until May 5th to find out, which is when Doctor Strange 2 finally arrives in Brazilian cinemas.

Looking forward to a new Wolverine?

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film has a release date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

