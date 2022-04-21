Mastercard will increase fees on online transactions; traders are worried

Mastercard will increase fees on transactions via credit and debit cards. The adjustment, which is expected to take place this April, did not please associations and representatives of the retail and e-commerce sector.

Merchants, not happy with the increase, have pressured the operator so that the change does not occur. They argue that the measure will accelerate inflation and also reduce the purchasing power of consumers.

Increase in fees on Mastercard transactions

According to information from the newspaper O Globo, Mastercard expects the increase to reach 0.2% in fees for online transactions carried out on credit and up to 0.5% in debit. The percentages vary for each sector.

The interchange fee is charged by Mastercard and passed on to financial institutions that issue the brand’s cards. According to the operator, there is a possibility that the consumer will be affected by the increase in cost.

Recently, two associations drafted an out-of-court notice for Mastercard. At the end of March, Conecta, Câmara-e.net, Abranet and Abipag also spoke out against the increase and sent a letter to the operator’s management.

Wholesale and e-commerce merchants are concerned

According to representatives of the wholesale sector, the adjustment in rates is unacceptable. In the text sent to Mastercard, they also stated that the use of the brand in sales could be rethought.

The e-commerce industry associations expressed concern about the announcement of the increase in fees. They believe that merchants and small businesses, already hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis, will be impacted.

In addition, it was also requested that plans to increase rates be immediately put on hold. According to what was projected by the representatives, the measure is expected to have an impact of around BRL 604 million per year for the e-commerce sector.

What does Mastercard say

In a note to O Globo, the operator states that the rate will be updated on April 22, respecting the limits established by the regulator. Mastercard also pointed out that the fees are paid to the cardholder’s financial institution and that it does not derive “any income from interchange fees.”

Image: David Cardinez / Shutterstock.com