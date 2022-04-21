Mega-Sena accumulates and must pay R$ 8.5 million in the next draw | lotteries

Felipe Moreno Mega Sena has accumulated

Caixa carried out this Wednesday (20) the Mega-Sena draw for number 2,473, with a prize that can pay R$ 3.725,738.28. The dozens drawn were: 55 – 15 – 28 – 60 – 42 – 18 No one got the six numbers right and the accumulated prize pool rose to R$ 8.5 million. See how to bet online.

In all, 23 players matched five numbers and will win BRL 87,936.68. Another 2,630 players hit four numbers and will pocket BRL 1,098.61.

This Wednesday’s draw was held at 8 pm at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo and was broadcast live on the institution’s social networks. Bets can be placed until 7 pm on the days of the draw at accredited lottery houses, over the internet or on the lottery app.

Last Saturday, a simple bet of six numbers hit the tens (01, 05, 18, 23, 35 and 36) and took the prize of R$ 66.7 million. The bet was made in Guarulhos, in greater São Paulo, and was the third biggest prize of the mega-sena of the year so far.

Bolão

The Bolão Caixa is the possibility that the bettor has to place bets in a group. Just fill in the appropriate field on the steering wheel or ask the lottery attendant. At Mega-Sena, pools have a minimum price of BRL 10 and each share cannot be less than BRL 5. It is possible to hold a pool of at least two and a maximum of one hundred shares.