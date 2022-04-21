Mega-Sena winner suffers blow and loses more than R$ 10 million in Rio Grande do Sul – Country

Fredolino José Pereira, winner four years ago of a Mega-Sena prize of more than BRL 10 millionstated that he was the victim of a coup in Viamão, in the Metropolitan Region of Porto Alegre.

The 71-year-old claimed that he lost his money when he was tricked by the partner with whom he invested part of the prize and bought a funeral home in Viamão. THE Civil police investigate the case.

According to information on the portal g1from the acquisition of the funeral home, the beatings and thefts committed against the victim began.

“Immediately, right after the purchase, with the justification of paying employees, [o suspeito] he asked for the victim’s bank card and from then on did not return it, he began to make successive withdrawals. In our last bank draft, she has only two cents. Everything he won at Mega-Sena was withdrawn”, said delegate Juliano Ferreira.

Investigation

Also according to the portal, the investigation seeks to clarify how the then-partner of the former millionaire managed to buy a place and a fleet of 10 vehicles. According to the police, signs of forgery were discovered in the contracts by which Fredolino was excluded from society at the funeral home. Four people are investigated.

“A criminal association, with crimes of money laundering, embezzlement, theft, embezzlement and everything else,” said the delegate.

The agents searched the funeral home and the home of the investigated. One of them was arrested for illegally carrying a weapon. Fredolino tries to recover in court all the lost money.

“My mistake was believing in those who had no possibility of giving me the trust I gave him. I was totally deceived”, lamented the victim.