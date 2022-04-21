Mental health at work: a taboo that needs to be broken – 04/21/2022

During the last two years, most people have felt an increase in the levels of recognized pressure at work – whether due to market issues, dismissal, restructuring, new forms of interaction, digitalization of relationships, adjustments to organizational practices, etc. or simply because of changing individual expectations about what we want out of our professional lives.

All this certainly brought us a heavy impact to the challenge of maintaining emotional balance.

However, let’s not fall into the trap of thinking that the pandemic was the cause of people’s mental and emotional instability in the world of work. The roots of the problem are older and more complex, influenced by the design of hierarchical structures of command and control, abuse and exploitation of resources, in addition to the obsession with maximizing results, intersecting with the dynamics of interests, permissions and restrictions that define the formal employment relationship between employee and employer.

In other words, nothing new under the sun… Oops. Wait there. There is something new, yes. Check it out: thanks to the added pressure mentioned above, mental health became a topic discussed with much more openness and seriousness, and, finally, several organizations realized (Cof! They were forced to realize…) toxic traits of their cultures and leadership.

This week, one of the largest HR congresses in Latin America, CONARH, took place in São Paulo, where thousands of companies and people discussed and presented solutions for human development, and guess what, what topic was buzzing with offers and suggestions for approaching and Support? That’s right: mental health.

From applications to identify trends and fluctuations of emotional balance in individuals or teams over time (with care to comply with the LGPD – General Data Protection Law – but also provide indicators for the action of organizations and workers) to offers of psychological care individualized, without status reporting to the contracting company, fully paid by the employer (no health plan blabla…), and integrated with body health, eating habits and actions for spiritual balance.

Alexandre Pellaes participated in CONARH 2022, between 18 and 20 April, and noted that mental health was one of the hottest topics at the event. Image: Personal collection

Certainly, we still have a long way to go, but seeing this market movement is an indicator that we will have more data and will be able to demystify beliefs and judgments about mental health and its relationship with work.

Not being able to talk about the pressure we feel at work becomes a new form of pressure, like a self-fulfilling prophecy of evil.

A survey carried out in 2020 indicated that 54% of people are not comfortable talking about mental health issues with their leadership and that 30% believe that doing so would put them at risk of being fired or being “backed up” (jeez!). In addition, 35% claim to vent about the topic with colleagues, and only 5% seek help from HR. In other words, being vulnerable is still seen as a weakness within the world of work.

Attention to these data. Maybe you’ve read the information passively, like “look at companies preventing people from evolving”, but know that part of the change needs to come from workers. Exposing vulnerabilities is a necessary action to change the system. Here are some observations to encourage our openness to this conversation:

1. Know that you are never the only one experiencing difficulties;

2. Talking about your fears, anxieties and being more open is a habit and not a personality trait;

3. Hiding your condition is a burden you don’t have to carry;

4. There are a lot of people (a lot of people) wanting to help.

If your organization has a genuine interest in positively impacting people and businesses, adopt practices to talk about and address issues related to mental health. Demystify the concept that this “is crazy” (aff!)… Work to gather data that allow for in-depth discussions and adjustments in your culture.

Data from the most recent FIA Employee Experience (FEEx) survey, from 2021, indicates that the perception of excessive stress and the association of work with mental exhaustion is higher for people with leadership responsibilities and among people aged 27-39, compared with other age groups. The reason? We have evidence pointing to the volume of work as a great villain, but it is very important to know the practices and impacts of the experience within each company. It’s no use importing conclusions from others. Make an effort to raise and know these indicators for your organization.

It’s not about opening a grieving committee, but about creating safe spaces for conversation, sharing insights and opportunities to seek expert help, offering safety and treatment to those who are sick.

Above all, end the differentiated judgment between physical health and mental health. We are integral beings. It doesn’t help at all to assess people’s health by parts. There are “companies” (read “people in the company”) that are more comfortable knowing that an employee is going to have complex surgery than hearing that they are burnout or depressed.

It’s time to break this taboo.

What is your perception on this topic? Do you believe there is room to speak with your leadership and HR with confidence and transparency? Leave your comment and contribute to this discussion.

A hug and very good work!

