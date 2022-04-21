Mercedes-Benz increases car warranty in Brazil, even used ones

If in the past it was common for cars sold in Brazil to only have a one-year warranty, now extended protection has become a great sales gimmick. Kia and JAC were the first to put more than 5 years of warranty on their cars, something that was soon followed by others. But now it reaches the luxury market, as Mercedes-Benz proves.

Previously with just one year of warranty, Mercedes-Benz cars now have three years of coverage by the automaker. The extension is valid even for cars with no 0 km, as long as they were manufactured from January 2022. This goes for all models of the German brand, even if they have already left the dealership.

“This initiative demonstrates our constant attention to our customers. We are always looking to improve our services and now we are bringing additional security to all owners of a luxury Mercedes-Benz car in Brazil”, comments Dirlei Dias, head of after-sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans do Brasil.

In addition to the standard warranty that guarantees repairs to any type of manufacturing defect that the car may present, the German brand will allow customers to access the Mercedes-Benz Service. The technical assistance program operates 24 hours a day throughout the week, including weekends.

The Service provides technical and emergency support during all three years of the Mercedes-Benz warranty, and can be contacted via the brand’s website or by calling 0800 970 90 90. In other words, in addition to the extended warranty, every Mercedes-Benz car owner /model 2022/2022 also has 24/7 technical support.

>>Mercedes-Benz GLB takes 7 and has hidden personality | Assessment

>>EQS SUV recognizes the driver and learns all about him

>>New North American Honda HR-V has exclusive design revealed