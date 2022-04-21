MET Gala 2022: remember the Brazilian personalities who have already shone at the event | Fashion

On the next day (2), the first Monday of May, the eyes of the world will be focused on a single address: the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York. One of the most luxurious staircases on the planet, the museum hosts an event that bears its name: the MET Gala .

This year, the dress code, baptized as ‘Gilded Glamour’, promises, between interpretations and controversies, to welcome its hosts Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and their guests with a lot of brightness, wealth and ostentation in their costumes. In the very select list, expect the biggest names in fashion and entertainment worldwide. Including familiar names in Brazilian lands. But did you know that it is not today that Brazil is present in the most illustrious night of world fashion? So it is! Below, we have gathered some Brazilian personalities who have already passed through the most famous steps on the planet. Come closer!

2 of 8 Gisele Bündchen at the 2021 MET Gala — Photo: Getty Images Gisele Bündchen at the 2021 MET Gala — Photo: Getty Images

Brazilian record holder at the event, being one of the biggest supermodels of the 90s and 2000s, Gisele Bündchen has bet in recent years on dresses that bring a term as their flagship: sustainability. In the 2019 edition, the top opted for a pleated metallic long eco-friendly exclusively signed by Dior.

3 of 8 Adriana Lima at the 2021 MET Gala — Photo: Getty Images Adriana Lima at the MET Gala 2021 — Photo: Getty Images

Living a new phase in her life expecting her third child, now with her partner, film producer Andre Lemmers III, Adriana Lima is also a frequent figure at the MET Gala, always betting on class with a touch of sensuality, the brand of the former Victoria’s Secret Angel.

4 of 8 Alessandra Ambrosio — Photo: Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio — Photo: Getty Images

With a somewhat celestial vision, angels were not what was missing on the steps of the MET Gala. One of the most iconic faces at Victoria’s Secret belonged to a Brazilian woman: we are talking of course about supermodel Alessandria Ambrosio, a frequent and powerful presence at the event.

5 of 8 Isabeli Fontana at the 2012 MET Gala — Photo: Getty Images Isabeli Fontana at the 2012 MET Gala — Photo: Getty Images

Despite not having attended many editions of the event, the top Isabeli Fontana is one of the most beloved Brazilians in the fashion industry, always betting on romantic costumes with sensual touches. We love it!

6 of 8 Carol Trentini at the 2019 MET Gala — Photo: Getty Images Carol Trentini at the 2019 MET Gala — Photo: Getty Images

Conceptual and powerful looks are also a specialty of the Brazilian women present at the event. The model Carol Trentini, for example, opted for a skeleton dress signed by Thom Browne set in diamonds. Basic, right?

7 of 8 Camila Coelho at the 2019 MET Gala — Photo: Getty Images Camila Coelho at the 2019 MET Gala — Photo: Getty Images

who too love cause at the event is the Brazilian influencer and it girl, Camila Coelho. Currently expecting her first child, what does the communicator plan for her next presence at the event? We are waiting!

8 of 8 Anitta at the MET Gala 2021 — Photo: Getty Images Anitta at the MET Gala 2021 — Photo: Getty Images