Mike Tyson loses patience on plane and punches passenger – Sports

The legendary former boxer Mike Tyson irritated when boarding a plane about to leave the San Francisco airport towards Florida, last Wednesday night, and attacked a passenger with a series of punches. The assault was recorded on video obtained and released by the TMZAmerican entertainment website.

The images show that, before receiving the punches, the passenger sat in the seat behind Tyson and tried to interact with the star, gesturing and talking intensely. According to a witness heard by the TMZthe man’s stance during the approach reportedly angered the 55-year-old former boxer, who had previously interacted peacefully with other passengers.

The witness also reported that Tyson he even took a picture with the victim of the punches, but lost patience with the boy’s restlessness and began to punch him with great force. Another video shows the man’s head with some blood between his forehead and temple.

According to reports, the legendary sportsman left the aircraft seconds after delivering the blows. The punched passenger received medical attention while still at the airport and gave a statement to the police. Mike Tyson has not yet publicly commented on the matter.

Owner of a long history of controversy, the former boxer has already fired other blows outside the ring. In 1999, he was jailed for just over three months in Maryland after assaulting two drivers during a traffic fight. In 1992, he served three years in prison in Indiana for rape. In the childhood, Tyson fhi arrested dozens of times because of fights and petty thefts in bronxin New York.

Watch the moment of the assault below: