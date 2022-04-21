Sports

Mike Tyson punches passenger who pissed him off on plane | boxing

Mike Tyson was involved in an altercation with an unidentified passenger on a flight in the United States on Wednesday night. In a video released by the American website “TMZ Sports”, the 55-year-old former boxer appears punching a man, who left his face bleeding. According to witnesses, the man angered the boxing star.

The plane was still at the airport in San Francisco, California, heading for Florida. Witnesses claim that during boarding Mike Tyson was cordial with the man he even took a selfie with. The boy, however, sat behind the ex-boxer and kept talking until Tyson burst with the punches. The boxing legend left the plane moments later.

According to TMZ Sports, people close to Mike Tyson said the unidentified passenger was extremely intoxicated.

JetBlue airline did not comment on the incident. San Francisco Police also did not respond to a contact from TMZ Sports.

