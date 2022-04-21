Minimum wage can reach R$ 1,294 with new increase

At the beginning of each year, the federal government is required by law to readjust the value of the minimum wage, which in 2022 was set at R$1,212. According to the proposal sent to the National Congress in the Budget Guidelines Law Project (PLDO), there is already a forecast for the national floor of 2023.

The Economy team estimates an increase of BRL 72 in the current value, which would raise the minimum to BRL 1,294 next year. The calculations were based on an estimate of 6.7% for the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) accumulated this year.

Until 2019, the minimum wage registered a real increase because it considered the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the account. Since then, the government only pays what is necessary to restore inflation and avoid loss of purchasing power for Brazilians.

Reflection in the accounts

The Ministry of Economy calculates that each BRL 1 added to the minimum value generates an impact of BRL 389.8 million in the Union budget. The reason is that the adjustment does not only affect workers, but also people who receive benefits from the INSS (National Social Security Institute), unemployment insurance or PIS/Pasep salary bonus.

It is important to note that this value is not yet official, as it only considers an INCP forecast for 2022. As a result, there may still be changes throughout the year.

Minimum salary for 2024 and 2025

The PLDO delivered to Congress also includes the government’s expectations for a minimum of the following two years. In 2024, it should rise to R$1,337, while in 2025 it should reach R$1,378.