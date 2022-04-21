Business

Minister reveals that US asked Brazil to increase national oil production

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius16 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

The objective would be to increase supply to try to reduce prices after the war in Ukraine.




Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius16 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Stay on top of Monday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

3 weeks ago

Netizens complain about the price increase

March 12, 2022

Government plans to increase the value of the Gas Valley

March 16, 2022

Lotofácil 2498: see the tens drawn

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button