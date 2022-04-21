Minister reveals that US asked Brazil to increase national oil production

The objective would be to increase supply to try to reduce prices after the war in Ukraine.

support the 247

ICL

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Washington has twice approached Brazil to discuss the South American country’s role in keeping global oil prices under control since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. -market.

Brazil, which currently produces around 3 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), has been increasing production for years and is targeting a 10% growth to 3.3 million bpd by 2022.

“We have cooperation with the United States, I have already had two meetings with the US Secretary of Energy (Jennifer) Granholm, and we have been talking about this, the importance of stabilizing the supply and demand of oil and gas in the world,” said the minister.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Albuquerque’s comments underscore the breadth of the Biden administration’s diplomatic campaign to find alternatives to Russian oil.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

However, the minister said that a strong short-term push would be logistically difficult.

“Increasing production is not like a switch you can flip. We have invested a lot in our oil and gas sectors over the last three years and that is why Brazil is increasing its production, and we continue to increase production for the next few years. “

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The US Department of Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Albuquerque added that while high oil prices in some ways benefit Brazil as a major producer and exporter, the current level is not economically healthy for either party.

Asked if he sees global oil prices remaining around $100 a barrel for the rest of this year, he said: “I hope not.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“It’s good for Brazil as a producer and exporter of oil, but we have to stabilize the price, and more than 100 dollars a barrel is too much for any country, for developing countries and for developed countries,” he added.

The minister, who was speaking in New Delhi, said he would like to see more Indian investment in Brazil’s oil and gas sector, and that the South American nation is willing to meet India’s oil demand, although business in the sector is commercial contracts between companies.

He expects Brazil to export 1.1 million to 1.2 million bpd this year. India only gets a fraction of its oil imports from Brazil.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING