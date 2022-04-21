Moon Knight is rated as an Emmy campaign miniseries

Fans hoping to see new seasons of moon knight and Archer hawk may have suffered a severe blow this Friday (15). According to the VarietyThe marvel studios classified the two productions as miniseries in their campaigns for Emmy.

According to the website, the studio run by Kevin Feige also planned to include Loki in the category, but confirmation of a second season would disqualify the series from competing with its “sisters”. According to the regulation of Academy of Television Arts and Sciencesa miniseries must “tell a complete story and not have the same stories or characters in subsequent seasons”. With the already confirmed returns of Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw and the hook left in the finale of the first year, Loki will compete as a drama series.

the cast of moon knight count with Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Wedding) as the title character, Ethan Hawke (boyhood) as the villain Arthur Harrow, May Calamawy (ramy) as Layla, Gaspard Ulliel (in his last performance before he died) as the Midnight Man and F. Murray Abraham (amadeus) as a voice actor for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

moon knight is now available on Disney+ and has new episodes available every Wednesday.

Already Loki was created by Michael Waldron and had its first season directed by Kate Herron. The series brings Hiddleston back as the god of cheating, working alongside his female variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson and Wunmi Mosaku also feature prominently in the plot.

Exclusive to Disney+, Loki has the six episodes of its first season available on the platform streaming. The second year does not yet have a release date.

Archer hawk followed the story of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and introduced the audience to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who becomes Avenger’s partner while investigating crimes in New York. The complete miniseries is now available on Disney+.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.